3 reasons why the Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow, 1 reason they should
Should the Angels make this trade?
LA Angels should trade for Tyler Glasnow to give themselves a legitimate ace
There are plenty of concerns that come with acquiring Tyler Glasnow. Lack of durability is obviously at the top of the list. His expiring contract isn't ideal either. The reason the Angels should do this is because they'd be acquiring a legitimate ace. It's a risk for sure, but that risk could very well pay off.
This past season Glasnow posted a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts and 120 innings pitched. He fanned 162 batters in those innings compared to just 37 walks. His 2.91 FIP was among the best in the American League, and his 1.083 WHIP was quite impressive as well.
Glasnow is armed with a fastball that can hit the upper 90's consistently, and one of the best curveballs in the game. Opponents hit just .095 with a .112 xBA against his curveball this past season, whiffing 51.6% of the time they swung at it. For a pitch he threw 21.3% of the time, that's awfully impressive.
The talent is undeniable. The Angels acquiring Glasnow gives them a legitimate ace to put at the front of their rotation. A staff of Glasnow, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, and Tyler Anderson could definitely be solid if things go right. It's a lot of risk, but the reward is there too.