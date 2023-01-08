3 reasons why the Angels will make the playoffs in 2023
3) The Angels have addressed the corner outfield spot
Left Field was a position of weakness last season for the Angels. Angels left fielders had a 69 WRC+ (29th in MLB) and were worth 0.3 fWAR (27th in MLB).
Brandon Marsh didn't hit while he was here. Jo Adell isn't a great defender and hasn't hit at all at the big-league level. The Angels simply didn't have a left fielder as Mike Trout was in center and Taylor Ward was in right.
The Angels made a surprising trade, acquiring Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in exchange for three pitchers. They didn't give up much and landed a big power bat to plug into the outfield. The Angels will put Renfroe in right field and shift Ward over to left. Now all of a sudden the Angels outfield looks very good.
Renfroe has not hit fewer than 25 home runs in any full season he's played in (excluding the shortened 2020 season). He can hit in the middle of the order and be a legitimate run producer.
Renfroe had a 124 WRC+ last season. That's a 55-point improvement! Renfroe has a career WRC+ of 109. If the Angels get that, that's still a massive upgrade over what they had.
Corner outfield was a spot they had to address and they did a great job at doing just that. Renfroe gives the Angels another player who can hit 30+ home runs with an .800+ OPS. The Angels were 25th in runs scored last season. Adding a player like this to replace the production Marsh and Adell gave should shoot the Angels up a number of spots.