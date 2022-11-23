The Hunter Renfroe trade was a no-brainer for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have made another trade, acquiring Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in exchange for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero, and Adam Seminaris.
The Angels acquire the corner outfielder they've been needing to acquire.
This trade was a slam dunk for Perry Minasian and the Angels.
Hunter Renfroe for some reason has gotten traded a lot, but he's a very good player. The Angels knew Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak were not the answer in left field and acquired a huge bat to slot right into the middle of the lineup.
In each of his first five full MLB seasons (excluding the 60-game 2020 campaign, Renfroe has hit at least 25 home runs. Renfroe does not hit for a super high average and does strike out a lot but the power he'll provide is massive.
In this trade, the Angels gave up three pitchers. The biggest name is Janson Junk, a guy who's ranked at the 16th best prospect in the Angels system according to MLB.com. Junk has seven career MLB appearances across two seasons but likely wasn't in the plans for 2023 unless something went seriously wrong with the pitching.
Peguero has appeared in 16 career games for the Angels across two seasons and has an ERA over 9.00. He also wouldn't be in the plans for the Halos.
The final piece was Adam Seminaris who's a decent pitching prospect but is not in their top 30 and isn't a huge loss.
The Brewers are a team trying to shed payroll and with Hunter Renfroe projected to make $11.2 million dollars on the final year of his deal, they opted to try and get what they could for him. $11.2 million dollars for this kind of player is cheap relative to what the Angels would've had to pay in free agency.
Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.492 with 29 home runs and 72 RBI this past season. He had a 126 OPS+, a mark which was almost 50 points better than Jo Adell's 79 OPS+. While he isn't great defensively, he does have a cannon of an arm which is definitely useful in the outfield.
The Angels get a big bat to slot in behind the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and I cannot be happier with what they gave up.
For an Angels team trying to compete right now, this move was a no-brainer. Great job by Perry Minasian.