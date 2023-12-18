3 regrets the Angels should already have about the 2023-24 offseason
2) Not being aggressive in the starting pitching market
This free agency class is rather weak overall without much star power, but there were several high-end starters available for the Angels to consider when going about improving a lackluster rotation.
By not getting in early on guys like Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and Eduardo Rodriguez, the Angels have not many options and a whole lot of competition. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best arm available, but the chances of the Angels actually landing him are practically non-existent. the next best option would be the Angels getting in a very expensive bidding war with guys like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.
The longer the Angels wait to seriously pursue frontline starting pitching, the more likely it is that we see what we saw last season as the Opening Day rotation just without Ohtani. Going from six starters to five is an improvement, but having guys like Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers be the best starters can't be a good recipe.
It's concerning to see the Angels lose the aggressiveness they once had, and they'll come to regret that, especially if we see the same rotation with no improvements.