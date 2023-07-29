3 relief pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
These 3 relievers would be solid additions without the Angels having to give up t
1) Brent Suter, LHP, Colorado Rockies
After being claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies this last offseason. Brent Suter has been a very good relief pitcher with a 4-0 record and a 2.51 ERA. This left handed pitcher is known for his very odd delivery and his ability to generate a lot of soft contact that induces very easy outs. The Rockies will not have any control over him after his season ends, so the Rockies will definetly be open to shopping him to other teams especially if they could get some young talent in return.
With the Rockies being in rebuild mode, it would be very easy for the Angels to offer players to them knowing they would be open to just about any decent minor league prospect. Since Suter is in his mid-30's the asking price for his services shouldn't be all too high and would allow the Angels to add a consistent lefty arm without having to give up too much on this run to the post season. With the Angels only having 2 left-handed pitchers in their bullpen this will help considerably for good positional pitching moves deep into contentious games late in the stretch too.
The reason why I think this could be one of the better possible moves is because of the high amount of value Suter could easily add without having the Angels lose a huge part of their future organization. Yes, Suter isn't the flashiest move on the trade deadline, but he has shown quite a bit this season to just be ignored.