3 relievers the Angels should target next after the Adam Kolarek signing
The Angels did make an addition to their bullpen, but need to add more arms to seriously improve the bullpen.
The Los Angeles Angels made their first MLB signing of the offseason, inking reliever Adam Kolarek to a one-year deal worth $900,000. While Kolarek would've been a fine depth addition, giving him a guaranteed deal while he's also out of options is a bit underwhelming. This bullpen needs a lot of work, and signing a reliever who can't get right-handed hitters out is not a great way to start building it.
As underwhelming as the Kolarek move is, it's not an awful one. If managed correctly, the southpaw can still face mostly left-handed hitters and should be able to succeed in that role. It's on Ron Washington to deploy him correctly.
The Angels cannot be done in their bullpen after this one signing. Here are three relievers they should look to add in addition.
1) David Robertson
David Robertson was a popular free agent target for several teams last offseason before he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Mets. He was expected to be the team's set-up man before Edwin Diaz went down with his injury. This thrust Robertson into the closer role, and he ran with it while with the Mets.
The right-hander had a 2.05 ERA in 40 appearances and 44 innings pitched. With New York out of it by the trade deadline, Robertson was then traded to the Marlins where he was expected to play a big role. The overall numbers with Miami don't look good as Robertson really struggled in August, but he finished out the year with a 1.74 ERA in 11 appearances in September, helping Miami secure a playoff berth.
Age is a bit of a concern as he's 38 years old, but this bullpen could use some veteran leadership which Robertson would provide. He could either step in as the team's closer, or serve as Carlos Estevez's set-up man if the Angels are still fixated with him being in that closer role. Robertson's contract would likely only be for one year, and he'd be a prime trade candidate at the deadline if the team underwhelmed. He's very clearly still a good pitcher, and would bring a lot of postseason experience to the team as well.