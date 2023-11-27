3 relievers the Angels should target next after the Adam Kolarek signing
The Angels did make an addition to their bullpen, but need to add more arms to seriously improve the bullpen.
2) Matt Moore
Matt Moore was a late, but brilliant signing made by Perry Minasian and the Angels last offseason. The Angels very clearly still needed bullpen help, and Moore provided that in a big way.
When healthy, he spent the year as Carlos Estevez's primary set-up man and was phenominal. He went on to post a 2.66 ERA in 41 appearances and 44 innings pitched. He recorded 20 holds and didn't blow a single save until his 40th appearance. Estevez got the attention because of his dominance in the ninth inning, but Moore was just as good in that first half, if not better.
The Angels got Moore on incredibly team-friendly terms last offseason, signing him to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. It'd be pretty surprising if he failed to land a multi-year deal considering the fact that he's been one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball the last couple of years. A multi-year deal for a 34-year-old wouldn't be the most ideal, but there's no reason to believe a fall-off is coming.
Even with Kolarek in the bullpen now, the team could still use another left-handed relief option. Moore provides that, while also being a guy who could face righties and even record more than three outs on occasion. There's a lot to like, and his previous success with the Angels is just the cherry on top.