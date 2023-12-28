3 remaining free agents the Angels should sign and 2 they should avoid
The Los Angeles Angels have been relatively inactive this offseason thus far. Yes, they've signed three relievers, but they all got cheap one-year deals and profile as nothing more than middle relievers at best.
This offseason has felt like one where the Angels would make at least one big move. Re-signing Shohei Ohtani was the obvious one, but he wound up with the Dodgers. There are still high-quality free agents left, but with action expected to finally pick up as we approach the new year, it's time for Perry Minasian to get going. These three free agents are ones he should sign while avoiding two others.
1) LA Angels should sign Justin Turner
Signing Justin Turner would fill two glaring holes the Angels have right now.; First, he'd be the team's primary DH. He excelled in that role for Boston this past season, and with Ohtani gone, the Angels need to add more thump into the middle of their order.
Turner might not stick out as a big run producer, but he hit 23 home runs with 96 RBI this past season for the Red Sox. He has five seasons in his career with 20+ home runs, including two of the last three. Obviously it's not Ohtani-level production, but Turner is still an outstanding run producer.
Additionally, he provides elite Anthony Rendon insurance. In year's past when we've had to see the Angels turn to subpar players to replace the injured Rendon, the team has collapsed. Having Justin Turner as his backup might not be the best defensively, but it certainly helps keep the Angels competitive offensively.
Turner is good enough to. be a DH but also provides enough defensive versatility to not handicap the position like Ohtani or a free agent like J.D. Martinez.
Turner is a clutch, veteran hitter who can help the Angels in many ways. The fact that he's 39 years old and won't require a monster deal is just an added bonus. He can be a crucial piece for this Angels team and if they're bad by the deadline, they can trade him for something decent in return.