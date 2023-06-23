3 Rockies trade deadline targets for the Angels to consider acquiring
2) Rockies trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Brent Suter
While Justin Lawrence might not be available, Brent Suter will certainly be free for the highest bidder to acquire. Suter was DFA'd by the Brewers last offseason and was claimed by the Rockies before inking a one-year deal worth $3 million to avoid arbitration.
Suter has experience as a starter but has been used primarily as a reliever in his career. He spent six seasons in Milwaukee and posted a 3.51 ERA in 196 appearances (39 starts). The southpaw is not a strikeout pitcher but he generally does a good job limiting walks and home runs.
This season Suter has a 2.81 ERA in 31 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched. The walks are a bit up as he's walking 3.0 batters per nine, but he's allowed just two home runs which again, in Colorado is impressive.
Considering his expiring contract status, Suter won't be hard to acquire at all. He'd be the reliable second lefty the Angels continue to hope Aaron Loup would be, and he's a guy who can record more than three outs if the Angels want him to.
Suter did suffer an oblique injury but it's unclear as of now whether he'll need a trip to the Injured List or not. That'll be something to keep in mind heading into this weekend's series.