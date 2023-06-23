3 Rockies trade deadline targets for the Angels to consider acquiring
3) Rockies trade target for the LA Angels to consider: C.J. Cron
The C.J. Cron trade was an interesting one at the time when the Angels made it, and now they have a chance to bring the slugger back to Anaheim. Cron spent four seasons with the Halos and slashed .262/.307/.449 averaging 15 home runs and 53 RBI per season. He wasn't quite the star they hoped for when they selected him in the first round, but Cron wasn't a bad player by any means.
Cron bounced around with three other teams before landing in Colorado in 2021 and watching his career take off. Cron had a .905 OPS and hit 28 home runs and 2021 and made the all-star team in 2022 smacking 28 more longballs with 102 RBI.
Cron struggled this season in his first 36 games, posting an OPS of .703 before landing on the Injured List with back spasms. Cron has been sidelined for over a month now with no real update for his return.
The injury and the fact that Cron has much better numbers in Colorado make him a less intriguing trade target, but the Angels do really need some first base help. Jared Walsh is not cutting it, and the team for whatever reason feels reluctant to promote Trey Cabbage.
Cron is in the final year of his deal before hitting free agency so considering the fact that he hasn't done much this season, his price tag also won't be very high. It's a worthwhile gamble for Perry Minasian to consider.