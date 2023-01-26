3 Royals trade candidates the Angels could target
The Los Angeles Angels have made improvements to a roster that needed it, but the roster is not complete. The Halos still need a sixth starter, another reliever, and would benefit from acquiring a shortstop. Catcher is a spot that if they believe Logan O'Hoppe is not ready yet, should be upgraded as well.
With that in mind, and the fact that the Angels likely won't spend much more if anything in free agency, the team should engage in the trade market.
A team to talk to is the Kansas City Royals. The Royals have been active in the trade market of late, trading Michael A. Taylor and Adalberto Mondesi in the last week. They reportedly have a couple more deals they're in the process of lining up according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Let's look into some players the Halos can acquire.
1) Royals trade candidate the Angels can acquire: Scott Barlow
Scott Barlow is the best player the Angels can realistically acquire from the Royals. Barlow has served as the Royals closer for the most part of the last two seasons, accumulating 40 saves in that time. He's a pitcher I've had my eye on for a while.
This past season, the right hander posted a 2.18 ERA in 69 appearances and 74.1 innings pitched. He struck out 9.3 batters per nine while walking 2.7/9. He converted 24 saves in 28 opportunities and even tacked on six holds. He was a guy the Royals used earlier than the ninth on occasion to try and get the best hitters out in an opposing lineup.
The Royals signed Aroldis Chapman to a contract this offseason and Chapman reportedly took less money to sign with them instead of the Padres because he was promised the closer role. Chapman is one of the better closers of all time but is on the downside of his career and is not really a capable closer anymore. With that in mind, Barlow becomes a little more expendable.
I have no idea if Kansas City will trade him, but they'd be smart to do so while his value is high and he has team control. Barlow is a free agent following the 2024 campaign so the Halos would have him for this season and next.
The cost wouldn't be cheap, but Barlow could provide another reliable arm for the back end of this Angels bullpen which could really use it.