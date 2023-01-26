3 Royals trade candidates the Angels could target
3) Royals trade candidate the Angels can acquire: Taylor Clarke
Taylor Clarke is a lesser-known name than Barlow and Lopez, but he had a good first season in Kansas City and would be a decent target for the Angels to get. Clarke began his career as a starter but has transitioned nicely into a relief role.
This past season he posted a 4.04 ERA in 47 appearances and 49 innings pitched. He struck out 8.8/9 while walking just 1.5/9. He ranked in the 97th percentile with a 3.9% walk rate. Clarke had 10 holds but was mainly used in a lower leverage role.
Clarke throws hard, averaging 95.6 mph with his fastball last season. He also had a lot of success with his slider which he threw 36.2% of the time and saw opponents hit just .192 against.
Clarke has three more years of team control so the Angels would have him through the 2025 season. He's not a flashy name at all, but with the Royals not looking to compete this season they could trade Clarke for a lower-level prospect.