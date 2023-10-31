3 scary free agents the Angels should avoid this offseason
The Los Angeles Angels will look to spend this offseason improving a roster that went 73-89 for a second consecutive season. It'll be very hard for this team to improve if Shohei Ohtani leaves, but that's the job Perry Minasian has in front of him.
With the Angels having traded away many of their good prospects, the best way for this team to really improve is through free agency. All they have to give up to sign free agents is money, and the Angels do have some of that to spend.
While we know the Angels will pursue Shohei Ohtani and some other free agents, there're others they should be avoiding. On Halloween, let's go over some scary targets the Angels shouldn't be pursuing.
1) Lance Lynn
For much of his 12-year career, Lance Lynn has been nothing but trustworthy in the middle of any rotation. He's been a durable innings eater for much of his career, and is a player I've felt at times would've fit in nicely with the Angels. Now, not so much.
The 2023 season was a disaster for Lynn. He posted a 5.73 ERA in 32 starts and 183.2 innings pitched for the White Sox and Dodgers, allowing a league-leading 44 home runs in the process.
Lynn looked like he was going to turn his season around after the Dodgers acquired him at the deadline, but he finished the year posting a 6.23 ERA in his last seven starts of the year, and then he allowed four consecutive home runs in the NLDS against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers can bring Lynn back if they exercise his $18 million club option, but chances are they'll elect not to do that.
The Angels do need rotation help, but have many better options than a 36-year-old Lance Lynn coming off a miserable year. If they want to take a risk, do it on a younger pitcher that can stay around for more than a year. If they want more of a guarantee, Lynn isn't that guy either.