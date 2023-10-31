3 scary free agents the Angels should avoid this offseason
2) Matt Chapman
The way Matt Chapman began this season, it looked like he was well on his way to earning one of the biggest contracts this offseason. Unfortunately, once the calendar turned to May 1, Chapman was invisible at the plate. He'll still earn a lot of money because of how weak this free agency class is, but he's entering free agency at the absolute worst time.
From May 1 through the end of the year, Chapman slashed .205/.298/.361 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 113 games. Hunter Renfroe is another player who disappeared after May 1 and even he had a higher OPS in that span than Chapman did. That should tell you all you need to know.
Angels fans are eager for the team to part with Anthony Rendon. While that's very unlikely to actually happen, the team could look to add a third baseman if Shohei Ohtani leaves and move Anthony Rendon to DH full-time. If they were to do that, Chapman is one of, if not the biggest name available. Arte Moreno has a knack for pursuing these big signings, but this is one he has to pass on.
Chapman is still an unbelievable defender but his bat is just way too hot and cold for the Angels to seriously consider bringing him in. Additionally, he struck out 165 times this season and consistently fails to put the ball in play when the team needs him to. The Angels have enough swing and miss as it is, they really don't need to add another guy who strikes out as much as Chapman does. Fine player, not the right fit in Anaheim.