3 shortstops the Angels can trade for after missing out on the FA market
2) LA Angels shortstop trade target: Amed Rosario
Amed Rosario was one of the pieces that went from the Mets to Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade. He's turned into a key hitter at the top of the Guardians batting order.
Rosario is a durable shortstop who isn't anything special offensively or defensively but has a ton of speed and can give you consistent production.
This past season he slashed .283/.312/.403 with 11 home runs and 71 RBI. He also stole 18 bases and hit a league-leading nine triples.
Rosario does not walk much, that's his big offensive flaw. He drew just 25 walks in 670 plate appearances this past season and he ranked in just the second percentile in walk rate according to baseball savant.
Rosario is not the flashiest name, but he's much better than what the Angels have right now. For reference, he had a 103 WRC+ and was worth 2.4 fWAR. Angels shortstops had a 68 WRC+ and were worth 1.1 fWAR combined.
The Guardians are a good team and very well might hold onto Rosario but he's entering his final year of team control before hitting free agency at the end of the season. Cleveland is known to trade guys away who they don't want to pay. It's very possible Rosario is moved before Opening Day.