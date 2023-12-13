3 starting pitchers the Angels should target after losing Shohei Ohtani
The Angels must make meaningful upgrades to their rotation with Shohei Ohtani no longer with the team.
The reality is upon us, Shohei Ohtani is now on the Dodgers, however, that doesn’t leave the Los Angeles Angels completely out of it. There is still significant work for the team to do this off-season which starts with replacing Ohtani with another ace. Here are some pitchers that could fill that void and help settle the rotation for years to come.
1) Tyler Glasnow
Now, trading for a rental is something that many fans might be scared of with the young core already in the majors, but I don’t think the Angels have to give up a huge haul. Glasnow will be making $25 million for the 2024 season and the Rays do not want to pay that hence why they are shopping him.
The Angels can easily take on that contract while also giving the Rays some controllable players like Patrick Sandoval and possibly a prospect like Nelson Rada (#3 prospect) or Kyren Paris (#5 prospect). If I were Angels general manager Perry Minasian then I would not hesitate to make the move just because the team has a good amount of middle infielders and really needs to impress the Rays even with a barren farm system.
The team also has enough pitching depth to sustain a loss like Sandoval as he hasn’t been able to take that next step for the team. Last season, Sandoval pitched to a 4.11 ERA in 144.2 innings of work, there is a lot to like about him as he has a really good change-up and the Rays may help elevate him to his potential, something the Angels haven’t done.
For the Angels, they would be getting a pitcher who has proven that his stuff is some of the best in the game. Even in the limited amount of games he pitched in due to injury, he still put up 120 innings, just 20 under Sandoval. He is also set to be a free agent after the 2024 season, so he has a good reason to perform well.