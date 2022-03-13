3 surprises within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective
The lockout is over and the LA Angels have some work to do. Some of the main components could be to add one more starter for depth, possibly a bullpen piece, and a glaring hole at the shortstop position.
The bullpen in particular might be the least concerning for the team considering how well they did last season and getting some more arms that didn't play for them last year. Starting with a familiar face, here's a look at some bullpen arms already on the halos that could prove to be strong options.
No. 3 surprise within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective: Ty Buttrey
One of the more intriguing names that the LA Angels could add to the bullpen is one they acquired from the Red Sox about four years ago in Ty Buttrey. He had stepped away from the game for some time to focus on his mental health but now he's ready for a comeback. While he'll have to prove himself again, adding depth of his caliber is only considered a good problem to have. Before he stepped away he pitched to a 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings of work in 2020. In 2019 and 2018, he was much more effective, pitching to an ERA+ of 116 in 2019 and 129 in the year prior to that.