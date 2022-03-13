3 surprises within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective
No. 2 surprise within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective: Gerardo Reyes
A year removed from Tommy John surgery, Gerardo Reyes looks to be back right where he started with the LA Angels, and that's with high hopes on making it to the big league club. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2019 to a 7.62 ERA in only 26 innings pitched, all with his former club (Padres) before being traded for Jason Castro.
Proving that he can be a high-strikeout guy, Reyes recorded 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019. Don't let that high ERA fool you, as he also posted a 3.41 FIP. He had a 4-0 record on the year, and has the talent to be a force for this club if he can stay healthy.