3 surprises within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective
No. 1 surprise within LA Angels bullpen that can be effective: Kenny Rosenberg
Kenny Rosenberg is a new addition to the LA Angels when he was claimed through waivers in the Rays system. He has the potential to be a solid left-handed relief option in the big league bullpen should he piece everything together in the minor leagues. He's not too far off either, posting a 2.81 ERA in 41.2 innings of work with a 1.20 WHIP while making four starts (18 appearances) last season in the minors. He'll more than likely be used in the bullpen as the starting rotation seems to be filled out already.
Rosenberg is still a young 26, and was no scrub in the draft, getting selected in the eighth round. Racking up 12.7 strikeouts per nine last year in the Minors, his stuff works.
These three relief pitchers all have the capability of impacting the major league ball club in a big way, with two of them being comeback stories in Buttrey and Reyes. The start of Spring Training is the time to see what the club has in terms of depth and each of these pitchers can make a name for themselves.