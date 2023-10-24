3 teams that could trade for Tyler Anderson this offseason despite bad contract
2) St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had themselves a miserable 2023 season. They entered the season with championship aspirations and wound up finishing in last place in the NL Central, winning just 71 games. Even the Angels had a better record than them.
The biggest reason for the Cardinals' downfall was their pitching. Virtually every starting pitcher they turned to had a miserable year, and the rotation looks even shallower now with Adam Wainwright retired, Miles Mikolas one year older, and Jordan Montgomery no longer on the team.
The Cardinals will need to add at least two and probably three starters to put themselves back in the NL Central hunt. While the Cardinals will likely sign one or two of those starters in free agency, it's almost certain they'll be active in the trade market. The Angels could easily be a team they'll turn to.
St. Louis will probably start conversations by asking about guys like Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Griffin Canning, but Anderson as a potential fourth or fifth starter for a more team like the Cardinals probably won't be too bad. They need anything they can get, and it's not out of the question for them to bet on a bounceback.
The Angels can give the Cardinals Anderson for very little in return. There's even a chance they eat a small portion of the contract if need be.