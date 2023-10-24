3 teams that could trade for Tyler Anderson this offseason despite bad contract
3) New York Mets
Another team that was a huge disappointment in 2023 was the New York Mets. The Mets entered the year with World Series aspirations after a 101-win season in 2022 and a record-setting payroll, but like the Cardinals, they fell flat on their faces and just barely finished with a record better than the pathetic one the Angels finished with.
The Mets, like the Cardinals, will look to compete in 2024 but lack a rotation with much depth. Kodai Senga is great at the top, and Jose Quintana as a mid-rotation guy is solid. Other than that, there really isn't much to be excited about.
The Mets have guys like David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, and Joey Lucchesi as potential starters but none of them have proven much of anything at the big league level. Anderson was an all-star just two years ago.
The Mets will look to add in free agency, but the chances of them adding three starters there aren't very high. This means they'll turn to the trade market. With Steve Cohen time and time again saying they're looking to build something sustainable without trading top prospects, this means their sights won't be on elite starters. They can acquire Tyler Anderson for next to nothing to try and round out their rotation.
The Mets are a team known to not shy away from high payrolls, so money shouldn't be the biggest issue with an Anderson trade. If the Mets need another arm after looking in free agency, I wouldn't rule them out of a potential Anderson deal.