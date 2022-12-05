3 ways to make the Winter Meetings a success for the Angels
2) LA Angels path to success at the Winter Meetings: Acquire at least two relievers including at least one high-leverage arm
Right now, the Angels have five relievers who I know will be a part of the bullpen in 2023. Jimmy Herget, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Jose Quijada, and Jaime Barria will be in the bullpen in some capacity. Roles are to be determined.
Out of the relievers listed, Herget is the only guy I truly feel comfortable with in a high-leverage role. Loup and Tepera have had success before, but weren't great in 2022. Quijada has a live arm but hasn't proven enough to warrant a high-leverage role. Barria works best as a long reliever.
With that in mind, the Angels need to sign or trade for at least one high-leverage arm. Bullpen is a weak spot on this roster right now. They were slightly below average last season.
The Halos have added some depth in the form of minor league signings. Those veterans might come in handy at some point if there're injuries or underperforming pitchers on the staff, but they shouldn't be on the Opening Day roster.
Signing a high-leverage arm and another reliever as well is important. If the Angels truly want to compete, improving the bullpen so they can come close to matching up with Houston and Seattle is important.