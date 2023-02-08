3 worst Angels contracts from the last 10 years
The Los Angeles Angels have given out plenty of lengthy lucrative contracts over the years and most of them have not aged well in the slightest. Josh Hamilton was an absolute disaster. Albert Pujols wasn't a bad player by any means but he wasn't close to the player he was in St. Louis. C.J. Wilson wasn't great. The list goes on.
The Halos stayed away from those massive contracts and instead chose to spread their money around to fill multiple holes. How that will work remains to be seen, but there're reasons to be optimistic about the direction the club is headed in on that front.
For now, let's look at some of the worst contracts the Angels have given out in the last decade.
3) LA Angels pitcher Matt Harvey - 1 year/$11 million dollars
Matt Harvey was nicknamed The Dark Knight because of how dominant he was as a New York Met. He burst onto the scene in 2012 and immediately looked like an ace. He was an all-star in 2013 and following Tommy John Surgery bounced back and was an ace that helped lead the Mets to the World Series. He had a really good postseason that year too.
Things fell apart for Harvey after the 2015 season. He dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome, the exact same injury Jared Walsh had this past season, and that knocked him out of the 2016 campaign prematurely.
Harvey dealt with issues off the field as well and was eventually DFA'd by the Mets and traded to the Reds in 2018. He'd finish out that season with Cincinnati before hitting free agency. The Angels were the team to bet on a bounce-back despite the fact that he was three years and multiple injuries removed from the dominant pitcher he once was.
The Halos gave him $11 million dollars for one year. Normally one year deals wouldn't be on a list like this, but Harvey was just dreadful as an Angel. Things looked like they might be good when he allowed two runs in six innings in his first start in Oakland, but that couldn't be further from the truth. A 3-5 record with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts resulted in Harvey being DFA'd and released in July. Harvey being involved in the Tyler Skaggs case isn't a good look either.