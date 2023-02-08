3 worst Angels contracts from the last 10 years
1) LA Angels infielder Anthony Rendon - 7 years $245 million dollars
The money the Angels cleared off the books from the Zack Cozart trade was so they could sign this man, Anthony Rendon. To say this has been bad would be underselling. Rendon was at one point a consistent MVP candidate with Washington. He was the best position player on a team that won the World Series before signing with the Angels. Since that fateful day, things have gone downhill.
Rendon had a nice first season with the Halos, slashing .286/.418/.497 with nine home runs and 31 RBI. Rendon received some MVP consideration for his efforts, finishing 10th on the ballot. The problem is, this occurred during the shortened 60-game season. Rendon played in 52 of the 60 and played well but the Angels stunk anyway.
Since that season, he's had issues staying on the field and being productive. In the 105 games he has played, he has a 97 OPS+. The biggest highlight Rendon has had over the last two seasons was the home run he hit left-handed during the Reid Detmers no-hitter. While that was fun, that's not what the Angels brought him here for. They didn't bring him in to get suspended during a fight when he was already injured either.
There's a chance that Rendon gets off this list if he can ever stay healthy and help the Angels win games but things aren't trending in that direction.