3 Yankees players the Angels should demand in a Mike Trout trade
The Yankees are the latest rumored fit for the Angels superstar.
The Los Angeles Angels are not seen as likely to move Mike Trout this offseason, especially if Trout himself doesn't request a trade, but some potential destinations have been listed by analysts that would make sense if a Trout trade did happen.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the latest to discuss a potential Trout trade. He says that there's no evidence that a trade is going to happen or that Trout even wants one to happen, but if one were to happen, the Phillies and Yankees make the most sense.
The Phillies are a team that seems to be always linked to Trout due to their proximity to his hometown and the fact that they're one of baseball's biggest spenders. The Yankees on the other hand, haven't been linked to many stars like Trout of late, but with them likely missing the postseason this season, maybe a Trout trade isn't impossible after all.
If the Yankees were to express interest in the Angels outfielder and Trout expresses the same interest in wanting to go to the Bronx, the Angels must get at least one of these players back for the deal to make some sort of sense. Again, the Angels should not be trading away their franchise player just to clear the money off of their books only for Arte Moreno to spend that money on a different overpriced free agent.
1) Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza
The Angels should be targeting young players to kickstart a rebuild in a potential Mike Trout trade. While they certainly won't be able to get the Yankees best young infielder Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza is a player I don't think would be out of reach.
The 23-year-old was one of the Yankees top prospects that they refused to include in trades to improve their World Series odds in the last couple of years, and it's easy to see why. He's a good enough defender to the point where his name will certainly be in Gold Glove discussions at some point, and his bat should play at the big league level.
Peraza has struggled in his 39 games and 125 MLB at-bats this season, but had an .836 OPS with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peraza is a player that should put the ball in play a good amount with the potential to hit somewhere around 15 home runs in a season. He can steal bases, and of course, the defense is elite at second base, third base, and shortstop.
If a Trout trade would go down, this would mean the Angels would be entering a rebuild. This means Brandon Drury would be available as well. Assuming Drury is moved, the Angels would have their double play combination for the next half-decade at least with Peraza at second and Neto at short. It's unclear how well either of them will hit, but we know they can both defend at a very high level.