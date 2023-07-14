3 Yankees players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
Shohei Ohtani would bring back a monster haul in a trade
2) Yankees AA outfielder Jasson Dominguez
To this point, the hype has outweighed the on-field production of Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez, but there's no denying that the young outfielder, known as "the Martian" for his immense physical gifts, has tantalizing potential.
Dominguez is a switch-hitter, and he has stolen 61 bases in the past year and a half. He's hit ten homers this year, and he has a plus arm in the outfield. Strikeouts have held him back, but he is a patient hitter that draws a lot of walks.
At only 20 years old, Dominguez has lots of room to grow, and the Angels could give him another year or two in the minors to develop. If he can reach even a sliver of his potential, he could end up being the top return from this trade for the Angels.
Dominguez is ranked as the #1 prospect in the Yankees organization, but by trading Ohtani, the Angels would be looking to the future anyway. New York would be reluctant to throw him into any potential trade, but the Angels would justifiably demand a haul in any Ohtani blockbuster.