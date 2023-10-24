4 Angels free agents who will leave, 1 who might return in 2024
This Angels team will look different in 2024.
C.J. Cron will leave in free agency
C.J. Cron was acquired alongside Randal Grichuk at the trade deadline and like Grichuk, gave the Angels absolutely nothing in August. Cron, in his second go around with the Angels, was initially hitting third with Mike Trout injured but wasn't doing much to help produce any offense.
After appearing in just 13 games for the Angels and doing very little, Cron re-aggrivated a back injury that had already caused him to miss time this season and would go on to miss substantial time. He'd return for one game in September before going back on the IL to finish out the year.
In Cron's absence, Nolan Schanuel was promoted and made an immediate impact. Schanuel reached base in every game he played and looked as comfortable as ever operating out of the leadoff spot despite being drafted earlier this year.
With Schanuel now in the majors, there's. no reason for the Angels to bring Cron back. Even if OHtani leaves and the DH spot is vacant, the Angels can either find a better bat than Cron or use guys like Rendon and Trout out of that spot to try adn keep them healthy. Cron provides no versatility and hasn't been anything special offensively outside of Colorado.
With Cron's track record, he can presumably find fairly regular playing time either at first base or at DH somewhere. Hopefully he can have better luck than he did in his second Angels stint.