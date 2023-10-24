4 Angels free agents who will leave, 1 who might return in 2024
This Angels team will look different in 2024.
Gio Urshela will leave in free agency
This one I'm a bit bummed about because I really liked Gio Urshela when healthy. He showed incredible versatility, making appearances at all four infield positions for the Angels this season. He was a capable Anthony Rendon replacement at the Hot Corner and also saw regular playing time at certain points at both first base and shortstop.
While most of this Angels team was very home run happy, Urshela was able to focus on making contact and using all fields. He only hit two home runs for the Angels but he did well in the clutch and hit .299.
I'd love Urshela back in the same role the Angels had him in this season. He'd be the Anthony Rendon replacement for when he lands on the IL, and he'd fill in all over the place in the infield. Urshela's contact profile was fun to watch and his defense, especially at third base, was extraordinary.
Gio watching his season end after just 62 games definitely hurt the Angels and his free agency value, but he should still find more guaranteed playing time elsewhere than he would with the Angels. He's become a really solid hitter to pair with that elite glove. I'm sure the Angels would be open to bringing him back, but if Urshela is open to operating out of a reserve role, my guess is he'd want to do that for a contending team. The Angels, unfortunately, are not that.