4 Angels free agents who will leave, 1 who might return in 2024
This Angels team will look different in 2024.
Mike Moustakas might return in 2024
Of all of the trades the Angels made this season, Mike Moustakas was one of the better acquisitions. His numbers don't jump off the page but he provided power when needed, hit a bunch of clutch home runs, and filled in the leadership void this team desperately missed without him.
Moustakas was an instant fan favorite once he arrived in Anaheim, and he himself is a Southern California Native. There's a good chance he's happy staying home in a mentorship role and the fans would certainly welcome him back.
Moustakas wouldn't be given an everyday role, but he too can be the Anthony Rendon replacement at third base if need be while also playing a solid first base when Nolan Schanuel needs a day. This team, even when going young, needs veteran leadership. Moose provides that perfectly.
Moustakas didn't cost much in the trade that got him here, and he wouldn't cost much in free agency to bring him back. Depth is always crucial in a 162-game season, and bringing one in with as much experience as Moustakas who connected with the young guys perfectly would be the right step towards helping to change the culture in Anaheim. He's a proven winner who has seen just about any situation in MLB.
Bringing Moustakas back on a one-year deal for a part-time role feels like a rare no-brainer for Perry Minasian.