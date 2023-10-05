4 Angels players under contract for 2024 the fans are ready to move on from
At least move one of the four, Perry.
4) Jimmy Herget has become a tough watch out of the LA Angels bullpen
One of the bright spots in a bad bullpen during the 2022 season was the emergence of Jimmy Herget. The Angels brought the funky right-hander in on a minor league deal in 2021 and he wound up finishing the season as the team's closer the following year.
Herget's excellent season earned him a spot on the team's Opening Day roster in 2023. Herget making the Opening Day roster was great for a guy who really earned it, but he didn't even last a full month before being sent down. Part of the reason the Angels sent him down was they had very little flexibility in their bullpen, but he also had allowed six runs in his first 8.2 innings pitched this season.
The Angels would continue sending him up and down and he wouldn't last more than four appearances in a MLB stint until September when he was up the whole month. September was a month where he had the chance to prove he belonged in the conversation for the 2024 bullpen. He did not do that.
Herget did throw ten scoreless innings to begin the month and finished it with a 3.00 ERA in 12 appearances, but struggled with inherited runners as he did all season long. 65% of runners Herget inherited this season scored. Far too high. Now that he's entering his first year of arbitration, it's possible the team opts to non-tender him.