4 Angels players who need to step up before it’s too late
The Angels are in a decent spot, but have four players that need to play better for them to remain in postseason contention
4) Hunter Renfroe needs to be the run producer he was in April
Hunter Renfroe's April was just what the Angels were expecting out of their new slugger. Renfroe posted an .844 OPS in April with seven home runs and 20 RBI. He has just seven home runs and 20 RBI since with an OPS nearly 200 points lower ever since.
The most frustrating part of Renfroe's game has been his production with runners in scoring position. He's slashing an ugly line of .169/.228/.289 with just one home run and 21 RBI. Big hits from this big bat have been few and far in between.
Renfroe's OPS in high-leverage spots is .658, much lower than his numbers in medium and low leverage. Again, this is a guy who we know what he can do but he hasn't done it, especially of late.
When right, Renfroe is a really good run producer. He's hit at least 25 home runs in every full season he's played in, and has driven in as many as 96 runs in a season.
The strikeouts and streakiness will always be there with Renfroe, but he's been mostly bad for two months now. He's lost some playing time and has had to play some first base because of Mickey Moniak's emergence. It's time for Renfroe to hit some more Renbombs.