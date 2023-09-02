4 Angels players with the most to gain following the latest roster shake-up
Playing well down the stretch would bode well for these four Angels players.
The Los Angeles Angels shook up the baseball world when they announced that they had placed six different players on waivers. Five of the six were claimed with Randal Grichuk being the only one to remain with the Halos.
Losing five players combined with the two players added in September opened seven spots for the Angels to play with. They added a ton of guys who we've seen before, but also added Kyren Paris who just made his MLB debut.
The Angels might not have much to play for with the team very clearly out of the postseason race, but individually, some players have a lot to gain from added playing time.
1) Luis Rengifo can prove he's an everyday player with another big month
Had the Angels stuck with the roster they had, Luis Rengifo would've been battling for some playing time. That wouldn't be completely fair since he's been so good, but the Angels do expect both Mike Trout and Zach Neto back at some point. Rengifo likely didn't have an everyday role on lock.
Now that Hunter Renfroe is no longer here and the Angels won't be rushing Trout or Neto back anytime soon, Rengifo will be an everyday player for the remainder of the season. He gets more time to prove he's an everyday player.
It's been a tale of two halves for the Angels utility man. He had a .637 OPS in the first half, hitting just five home runs and driving in 22 while playing most of the time. While the injuries have mounted, Rengifo has played virtually every day in the second half and the script has completely flipped. He's slashing .312/.378/.578 with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 43 second half games.
Rengifo's .956 OPS has him playing like a superstar for the last month and a half. If he continues to hit like this to finish the season, it'll be very hard to not guarantee him a spot somewhere.