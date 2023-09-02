4 Angels players with the most to gain following the latest roster shake-up
3) Kyren Paris can carve out a role for 2024 with a big month
The most surprising of the seven call-ups was the Angels bringing Kyren Paris up from AA Rocket City to make his MLB debut. Paris has had a good year in Rocket City and has deserved a shot to see what he can do at the MLB level, but finding a spot is a bit tricky.
Paris is a middle infielder who has only appeared in games at second base and shortstop in his minor league career. The Angels are covered at both of those spots with Brandon Drury at second and Zach Neto at short.
The Angels could move Drury to one of the corners full-time as he has experience at both of those spots, but Nolan Schanuel is likely locked in at first and as long as he's healthy, Anthony Rendon is the third baseman for now. Still even if he doesn't have a full-time role locked up, Paris makes himself a very clear 2024 Opening Day roster candidate if he can get off to a good start in his MLB career.
Paris brings a ton of speed to the table and a base stealing ability that this team mostly lacks. He plays solid defense in the middle infield and has power as well. Strikeouts are the big concern, but if Paris can limit those, I do believe he can be a really good player for the Angels.
Simply put, Paris is one of their top prospects. They'll find a place for him if he earns it. For now, he'll have regular at-bats serving as the team's shortstop. Let's see how he does.