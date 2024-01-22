4 Angels Spring Training battles already brewing
Some fun storylines to watch in Spring Training.
Spring Training is mostly a time for fans to celebrate Major League Baseball finally being back. Los Angeles Angels fans pack Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, and watch the Angels for the first time in over four months with some new and exciting players.
Fans can watch players like Mike Trout take hacks for the first time in a while, and can also lay their eyes on some of the organization's best prospects like Nelson Rada in an Angels uniform.
While Spring Training is fun for fans to watch, it's also a time teams use to evaluate the roster. Most of it is set, but Spring Training can be used to determine the final outcomes of the Opening Day roster. These battles appear to be brewing as Spring Training draws near.
4) Chase Silseth has a lot of competition when it comes to the last spot in the Angels rotation
Chase Silseth's outstanding finish to his 2023 season has put him in the driver's seat for earning a spot in the 2024 Angels starting rotation. That could all change in an eyeblink if they sign a starting pitcher, but for now, Silseth is squarely in the running to start the fifth game of the season for the Halos.
Silseth had a bit of a strange year, moving back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen in the majors and minors before finally sticking as a starter in the bigs in the second half of the season. In the seven starts he made, he posted a 3.21 ERA in 33.2 innings of work. He pitched gems against good teams like the Yankees, Braves, Mariners, and Astros. The injury he suffered put a damper on things, but Silseth absolutely opened some eyes with his late-season performance.
The right-hander will earn a shot to compete if the roster stays as is, but has some competition. The Angels signed Zach Plesac, a pitcher with 83 MLB starts, to a one-year deal. He's not a lock for the minors even after how bad he was last season. While Jose Suarez feels like he'll be in the bullpen (if not traded), he'll likely earn a shot to compete for a starting spot as well.
That's not even including pitchers like Kenny Rosenberg and Davis Daniel who while facing long odds, pitched well down the stretch too. Silseth should be considered the favorite, but is far from a lock.