4 Angels Spring Training battles already brewing
Some fun storylines to watch in Spring Training.
2) The Angels don't have a clear-cut closer
Carlos Estevez's Spring Training performance is a prime example of why results really don't matter in games that don't count. Estevez struggled mightily in Spring Training last season to the point where fans were calling the signing a bust and wanted no part of him as the team's closer.
Well, Phil Nevin stuck with him as the closer and that paid off, as Estevez got off to one of the best starts to a season that an Angels closer has ever had. He was an all-star and converted a franchise-record 21 consecutive saves in the first half.
Things all fell apart for Estevez down the stretch though, and the right-hander has once again put himself on thin ice. With the Angels signing Robert Stephenson, it feels like it should be an open competition for who closes games.
Estevez is the more experienced closer with Stephenson only racking up three saves in his MLB career, but Stephenson is coming off a far better year and just signed a more lucrative contract than Estevez did last offseason. Estevez having more experience probably gives him the leg up, but don't be surprised to see Stephenson's name being thrown around if he struggles in February again. Perhaps the name Ben Joyce could even circulate? Wouldn't that be fun?