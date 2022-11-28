4 free agents Angels fans better hope don’t land in the AL West
Xander Bogaerts - Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are reportedly interested in the big four shortstops, and Xander Bogaerts seems like a very realistic target to come to Seattle and join their young squad. The Mariners just won 90 games for the second consecutive season and made the postseason snapping their long drought.
Right now, Seattle has J.P. Crawford at short with Dylan Moore as their second baseman. Signing a shortstop like Bogaerts could move Crawford to second base and make their team instantly better.
Seattle already added a middle of the order bat in Teoscar Hernandez and have Julio Rodriguez to hit in the front of their lineup. Adding Bogaerts, a guy who can hit third and be an elite run producer for them makes them so much better.
Bogaerts slashed .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI. It was a down year for Bogaerts in the power department as he hit 23 home runs in 2021 and has hit as many as 33 back in 2019.
Bogaerts has received MVP votes in each of the last five seasons, finishing as high as fifth. He's won three Silver Sluggers including each of the last two seasons and has four career all-star appearances. He's one of the best shortstops in baseball. He also has won two championships and brings a level of experience Seattle lacks.
The fit here is really perfect and I hope it doesn't happen.