4 free agents Angels fans better hope don’t land in the AL West
Jacob deGrom - Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers went 68-94 and finished fourth in the AL West. It was their second straight 90-loss season as they lost 102 games in 2019. The Rangers might not have had the best record, but they're improving and seem to have a lot of money to play with.
Outside of the Mets, the Rangers seem to be the only team in on Jacob deGrom for some reason. Of course there's risk with signing him as he'd be expensive and has missed a ton of time with injuries, but the risk-reward is worth it to me.
deGrom when healthy is undoubtedly the best pitcher in baseball. Nobody has ever been as dominant on the mound as he has since 2018. It's shocking when he allows a run!
The Rangers have exciting bats like Seager, Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim. They were 12th in runs scored this past season. What they lack is pitching. Especially front-line starting pitching.
Their starting pitchers were 25th in ERA this past season. They have Martin Perez back on the Qualifying Offer after his surprise breakout year. They have Jon Gray who's decent. Other than that, the rotation lacks talent.
Adding a pitcher like deGrom to this staff makes them so much more dangerous. This is something I do not want to see happen.