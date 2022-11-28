4 free agents Angels fans better hope don’t land in the AL West
Cody Bellinger - Oakland Athletics
It seems rather likely that the Athletics won't make any signings at all. They're a team that refuses to spend money and seems to have zero intention on competing. Something they can do is sign Cody Bellinger, a player who has struggled mightily but can bounce back.
At one point Bellinger was in the conversation for best player in baseball. He won the MVP award in 2019. He could hit, hit for power, run, field, and had a strong arm. Unfortunately, Bellinger seems to have forgotten to hit since that magical 2019 season.
He's slashed .203/.272/.376 since the 2020 season with 41 home runs and 134 RBI. He had 47 home runs and 115 RBI in 2019.
Bellinger can still run and is an excellent fielder, but the bat just disappearing is why he was non-tendered by the Dodgers.
The Angels should not consider signing him as I don't think he bounces back but what if he does somehow become the player he once was? Do you really want to see him re-discover his swing in Oakland? They'd still be a bad team but he'd net them great prospect capital at the deadline. This is a move I don't want to see at all just on the off chance Bellinger re-discovers his swing.