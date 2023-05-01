4 Angels players who need to have a better month in May
2) LA Angels player who must be better in May: Anthony Rendon
At least he's healthy? We all know how awful injuries have been to Anthony Rendon since he arrived in Anaheim. He hasn't played more than 58 games in any season as an Angel and played just 47 last season. He's already played 20 in April and that's including the suspension and regular days off. He's been healthy, that's a good thing.
Another good thing is Rendon has been walking a ton. His 14.9% walk rate is the second-highest mark of his career thus far and is in the 91st percentile this season according to baseball savant. Another good thing is Rendon is putting the ball in play. His 12.6% K-rate is a career-best and is in the 94th percentile. Rendon is not chasing and is not whiffing. The problem is, the contact he has made has not been quality.
Rendon's .368 OBP is good, but his .246 average is low, and his .290 slugging is putrid. Rendon is the cleanup hitter and he has a total of three extra-base hits. All three of them are doubles. He did not hit a single home run in the month of April.
For obvious reasons, if Rendon remains the cleanup hitter, that just has to change. It's as simple as that. He's done a fine job driving runners in from third with less than two outs but has not been anything close to the hitter the Angels need him to be.
On the defensive side, Rendon has had his share of issues as well. He's committed four errors already and is on pace to shatter his career-high of 15 in that department. He's made some nice plays as well, but he's cost the Angels a couple of games with some poor throws. The game in Boston still haunts me when he threw two balls away.