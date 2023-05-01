4 Angels players who need to have a better month in May
4) LA Angels player who must be better in May: Tyler Anderson
Can the last start be a good jumping-off point for Tyler Anderson? Boy, I hope so. Anderson was the free agent the Angels committed the most years and dollars for after a terrific season across town with the Dodgers.
Through his first five starts, the southpaw has a 5.74 ERA in his 26.1 innings pitched. Not great. Fortunately, that ERA was at 7.20 entering his last start and Anderson pitched well against a really good Brewers team.
The issues with Anderson have been very clear. He's walking too many and allowing too many home runs for a guy we know won't strike many hitters out.
Anderson is supposed to thrive on inducing soft contact. He hasn't done enough of that early on. He's given up six home runs in his five starts while walking 11. He allowed 14 home runs and 34 walks in 178.2 innings pitched all of last season. For him to improve, he must be better in those areas.
Location has always been the name of the game with this left-hander. He had it in Milwaukee when he allowed one run in 6.2 innings pitched. His next start will come against the first-place Rangers. They need him to continue his improvement in that start.