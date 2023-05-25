4 Angels unexpected heroes to thank for series sweep over Red Sox
The Los Angeles Angels are flying high. They have secured their second sweep of the season and their first at home after sweeping the Boston Red Sox out of Anaheim. This was a particularly impressive series sweep for a team that last week hadn't even split a series against a team above .500. Now, the Angels have split with Baltimore, defeated Minnesota, and swept Boston.
Virtually the whole team played extraordinarily well. The pitching was elite against a really good offense, and the offense had its moments as well.
We saw MIke Trout and Shohei Ohtani go deep. We saw Zach Neto make multiple great plays at shortstop and come a triple shy of the cycle in the final game. We saw Tyler Anderson turn in one of his best starts of the season. These were all keys to victory, but we expect these guys to contribute now. There were some unsung heroes in this series who deserve a ton of credit for the series sweep.
1) LA Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak was an unexpected hero in sweep over the Red Sox
What more can be said about Mickey Moniak that hasn't already been said? The former number-one overall pick has been playing unbelievable baseball since being called up by the Angels.
Not only is Moniak slashing .419/.438/.935 with four home runs and seven RBI in 31 at-bats since his recall, but he's played great defense and has been hitting in the clutch.
We all remember the two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to give the Angels the lead they wouldn't relinquish to beat the Twins on Sunday, right? Well what if I told you he topped it the next day.
With the game tied at one, Moniak launched a solo shot to give the Angels a 2-1 lead. They'd win by that same score.
In his next at-bat, leading off the next game, Moniak would hit yet another home run. That one wasn't quite as clutch as the last one, but it did end up being the winning run as the Angels shut out the Red Sox.
The Angels offense didn't really show up until the third game of the series. Moniak homering in each of the two games they needed him to ended up being a huge reason they were able to pull off a sweep. That trade continues to look great.