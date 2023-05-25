4 Angels unexpected heroes to thank for series sweep over Red Sox
2) LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria was an unexpected hero in sweep over the Red Sox
Each of Jaime Barria's first ten appearances this season came in long relief. He excelled in that role, posting a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings of work, but he hadn't made a start since August of last season. This was Barria's only start of 2022. He pitched so effectively in long relief to the point where the Angels simply didn't want to move him. After watching Chase Silseth start in Baltimore, they didn't really have much of a choice.
Silseth wasn't horrific, but it's clear that he's better out of the bullpen. The Angels gave Barria a shot in the rotation, and boy, did they make the right move.
Barria had a tough task ahead of him. The Red Sox entered the series third in the league in runs scored. Their offense has been dynamic. Barria wasn't fully stretched out, so it'd be a challenge to even get him through five. Challenge accepted.
Barria sailed through the first five innings on just 64 pitches and set the tone for the entire series. He limited the Red Sox to just two hits without walking a batter and striking out six.
I don't think even the biggest Jaime Barria fan would've predicted this in his first start against a dynamic offense like Boston's.