4 Angels unexpected heroes to thank for series sweep over Red Sox
3) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski was an unexpected hero in sweep over the Red Sox
Those who say minor league signings are worthless, this one's for you. We saw it with Jimmy Herget last season, and are seeing it with Chris Devenski this season.
Devenski has been an unsung hero in the Angels bullpen all season outside of two rough outings, and he came in to help save two games in this Boston series.
On Monday night, the Angels were up 1-0 when Phil Nevin opted to put Aaron Loup in. Loup did get a bit unlucky, but allowed the tying run to score. In a tie game with a runner on first and the middle of the Boston lineup due up, Devenski initiated a double play ball off the bat of Justin Turner to end the inning just two pitches in.
Devenski then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning on just eight pitches to keep it at 1-1. He needed ten pitches to record five outs against four batters. This wasn't his only big-time appearance.
Devenski was called upon in the seventh inning of last night's game with the bases loaded and once again, the middle of Boston's order due up. There were two outs so he was just one pitch away, but Masataka Yoshida is a very good hitter. Devenski managed to do what he always seems to do, which is get a quick ground ball out to end an inning.
Devenski then pitched a perfect eighth and helped the Angels avoid using both Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez who desperately needed the rest they got this series. Devenski has now inherited 13 base runners this season and only 3 of them have scored.