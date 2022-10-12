4 LA Angels players who deserve an A grade for the 2022 season
After a promising start, the Los Angeles Angels once again limped to the finish line in 2022, finishing with a 73-89 record. The Angels were fourth in the American League West and missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.
The Angels were decimated by injuries to key players like Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher while other key players underperformed.
Despite all that went wrong in 2022, the Angels did have some players who broke out and had excellent seasons.
1) Angels player who deserves an A grade: Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani was obviously the best player on the Angels in 2022. The reigning MVP was arguably even better this season than last. If Aaron Judge didn't have the historic season he just had, Ohtani would be the easy choice for AL MVP once again.
Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. His hitting was not as good as last season, but he was still among the best in the American League at the plate.
Ohtani finished seventh in the American League with a 142 WRC+. He ranked sixth in OPS and fourth in home runs. He was without a doubt one of the best hitters in the American League.
Of course, what makes Ohtani special is his ability to be a two-way superstar. He had his best pitching season by far in his time as an Angel.
The right-hander went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts. He struck out an American League-leading 11.9/9 while walking just 2.4/9. His 1.012 WHIP ranked fifth in the American League while his 172 ERA+ ranked fourth in the AL.
Ohtani finally pitched enough innings to qualify for the ERA title and he finished fourth in the AL in that category.
Shohei Ohtani's 2022 campaign was another all-around ridiculous season that nobody has ever and will ever duplicate.