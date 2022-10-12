4 LA Angels players who deserve an A grade for the 2022 season
2) Angels player who deserves an A grade: Mike Trout
If only Mike Trout could stay healthy. The Angels superstar outfielder had another monster season in 2022 but it was limited by injury. Trout played in just 119 games for the Angels.
In those games, Trout slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 89 RBI. Despite Trout being three plate appearances shy of qualifying, his 40 home runs were the second most in the American League.
Trout tied for third in the American League in extra-base hits, finished third in OPS, and sixth in bWAR. If he had enough at-bats to qualify, Trout would have been third in the American League with a 176 WRC+.
It is very hard for someone who doesn't even qualify for the batting title to get an A grade but Trout had a season to remember in 2022.
Something encouraging about Trout's season is even with the missed time, he played more this season than he had in any season since 2019. Hopefully, this trend will continue next season.
Even in a limited sample, Trout was one of the most valuable players in the American League. With each day that passes by I become increasingly thankful that he is signed through the 2030 season.