4 under the radar LA Angels prospects who are killing it in 2022
No. 2 Under the Radar LA Angels prospect in 2022 – Trey Cabbage
While I may be a sucker for great baseball names, there’s a lot more to 25-year-old utility player Trey Cabbage than just his excellent surname. Drafted right out of Grainger High School in the 4th round of the 2015 draft by the Twins, he elected free agency at the end of the 2021 season and was quickly snatched up by the LA Angels.
After a relatively pedestrian minor league career in the Twins’ system (hence why he’s not ranked in the Angels’ top-30), the lefty is having a breakout for the ages this year with the Trash Pandas. Through 21 games, Cabbage is slashing a team-best .351/.479/.753 with an otherworldly 223 wRC+ and .403 ISO along with eight home runs, five doubles, 21 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.
Unsurprisingly, Cabbage is featured all over the Double-A leaderboards, reaching the top five in home runs, RBIs, OBP, SLG, OPS, ISO, and wRC+.
Also, as an interesting aside, according to Fangraphs Cabbage had a 100% HR/FB rate through May 3, meaning that every single fly ball he hit through his first 20 games went out of the park. Obviously, this isn’t sustainable, but it is a pretty wild fact.
The only real knock against Cabbage is that he still strikes out too much, with 35 Ks already in just 96 plate appearances (36.5% K rate). This has been a problem throughout his whole minor league career and may become a serious hinderance in his path to the majors if he can’t learn to be more disciplined at the plate.
If he does manage to cut back on the strikeouts, Cabbage could become the best hitter the Angels farm system has to offer.