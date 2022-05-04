4 under the radar LA Angels prospects who are killing it in 2022
No. 1 under the radar LA Angels prospect in 2022 – Chase Silseth
Last but certainly not least is the youngest player on this list, 21-year-old starting pitcher and the LA Angels’ 17th ranked prospect Chase Silseth. Pitching at the University of Tennessee and the University of Arizona, Silseth was drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 draft and has proven to be a true diamond in the rough, currently pitching better than every single pitcher in the Halos’ farm system.
Through his first four starts, Silseth has allowed only three earned runs, giving him an elite 1.35 ERA, as well as a 2.37 FIP and 0.900 WHIP. He’s also racked up 27 strikeouts in 20 innings (12.15 K/9, 35.1% K rate) and is holding opposing batters to a paltry .186 batting average.
As of May 4, his ERA and FIP are the sixth best in Double-A. Silseth also slots into the top-20 in WHIP, K/9, K rate, K/BB (5.40), and HR/9 (0.45).
Like Kerry, Silseth also won a Southern League Pitcher of the Week award in April after earning his first professional win with a one-run, six-inning performance against the Tennessee Smokies (the Chicago Cubs’ affiliate) on April 22.
Though the scouts at MLB Pipeline note that Silseth may be more suited to a relief role should he ever make it to the majors, it’s not like the Angels wouldn’t need the extra help within the next couple of years. Plus, there is still hope that with the continued refinement of his above average curveball, slider and newly developed changeup that he may be able to continue as a starter.
Like the others on this list, Silseth represents a major course correction within the Angels farm system. After spending years near or at the bottom of league rankings, the Halos finally have a respectable minor league system, spearheaded by guys who most people have previously never heard of, but soon will.