49ers QB Brock Purdy’s dad actually had minor-league baseball career with Angels
The NFC Champions have some family ties to the Angels franchise.
By Drew Koch
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers recently landed in the Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl XLVII. The Niners' starting quarterback is looking to lead his squad to their first Super Bowl Championship since 1995.
Purdy has been one of the most inspiring stories in the NFL this past season. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Mr. Irrelevant has proven that he has what it takes to lead his team to the Promised Land.
Purdy will be going toe-to-toe with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, whose father was a former major league pitcher. But few know that Purdy's dad was also a pitcher. Shawn Purdy, however, never made it to The Show, but was part of the Los Angeles Angels organization from 1991-1994.
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s dad actually had MiLB career with Angels
Shawn Purdy was actually drafted four different times before finally joining the Angels organization in 1991 out of the University of Miami. Purdy landed with the then-California Angels in the 16th round. Purdy was pick No. 428. His son, Brock, was taken 31 years later at No. 262 in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Purdy's career with the Halos never saw the right-hander make it to the big leagues. In fact, the highest minor-league level Purdy ever reached while with the Angels was Double-A. As a reliever, Purdy pitched in 10 games for the Midland Angels in 1994 before moving on the San Francisco Giants organization the following year.
In all, Purdy played eight seasons in the minor leagues, and made it as far as Triple-A in 1997 and 1998. A starter earlier in his baseball career, Purdy turned into a serviceable minor league closer. In 1995 and 1996 with Double-A Shreveport, Purdy made 106 relief appearances, finished 77 games out of the Captains' bullpen, and recorded 37 saves. For his career, Purdy was 58-37 and posted a 3.91 ERA over 267 games with 40 saves.
The elder Purdy will be in attendance on Sunday when his son takes the field on the biggest stage in all of sports.
With the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl two years, fans in southern California had a vested interest in the winner. If you don't have a rooting interest for the Super Bowl this year, perhaps Angels fans should throw their support behind Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Shawn Purdy will be one proud papa if his son walks off the field with the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.