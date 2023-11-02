5 Angels free agent targets who could be great candidates to get their mojo back in 2024
The Los Angeles Angels are a team trying to get their mojo back. After their 73-89 finish to the 2023 season, the Halos have now completed eight straight losing seasons and haven't been to the postseason since 2014. This is despite rostering arguably the two best players in baseball in that span in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
This offseason is one of the biggest in franchise history with Shohei Ohtani's future in the balance. Ohtani has the ability to go anywhere he wants with him reaching free agency. While the dream is to bring him back, the Angels will still have to fill out a competent roster around him.
We know Arte Moreno won't spend to the levels of other big market owners, so the Angels will have to find another way to bring value in. Signing guys who have been good in the past but might have seen their value lessen in recent years is one way to do that. These five free agents will be looking to get their mojo back on short-term deals this offseason
1) Luis Severino
When healthy, Luis Severino is one of the more electric arms in all of baseball. His stuff is that good, The problem is he's rarely been healthy. The right-hander has made 20+ starts just twice in his career, and hasn't done it once since the 2018 season.
In the years Severino makes his starts, he's been a legitimate frontline arm. He made the all-star team in both 2017 and 2018 for the Yankees and finished in the top-10 in AL Cy Young balloting both seasons. Even in 2022 when he was limited to 19 starts he posted a 3.18 ERA in 102 innings pitched. The potential is there, but so is the risk and it doesn't help that he's coming off such a dreadful year.
Severino posted an unfathomable 6.65 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) this season for the Yankees. He allowed 23 home runs in just 89.1 innings pitched and simply never looked right all year.
The 29-year-old is going to want to re-establish himself as a pitcher not only who can stay healthy, but one that can be productive. The Angels giving him a year to try and make that happen would be worthwhile. If he doesn't pan out, he's gone after the season. If he does, the team is better for it. It'd be a win-win for both sides.