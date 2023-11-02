5 Angels free agent targets who could be great candidates to get their mojo back in 2024
4) Rhys Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins only makes sense if Shohei Ohtani leaves in free agency. If Ohtani leaves, the Angels will have a gaping hole at the designated hitter spot. Sure, the Angels could plug in one of their veterans like Mike Trout or Anthony Rendon at the DH spot, but they can also sign an external free agent to try and add a spark to this lineup.
Hoskins was a staple at first base for the Phillies from 2017-2022. He established himself as a hitter who draws a ton of walks and can hit for a ton of power. He's hit as many as 34 home runs in a season and has walked as many as 116 times in a season.
Hoskins is an incredibly streaky hitter which Angels fans probably won't love, but when he's on, he's very good. He can fit at the top of the order with his on-base ability, and can also fit in the middle with his power.
While many players on this list are coming off down years, Hoskins is one looking to get his mojo back because of injury. He missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training. When last seen he hit 30 home runs for the Phillies in 2022 and hit many clutch postseason home runs on their way to winning the NL Pennant.
The Angels don't need Hoskins to play first with Nolan Schanuel here, but if Shohei Ohtani leaves they could really use another bat. There is no replacing Ohtani in the lineup, but Hoskins is at the very least a good hitter the Angels can stick in their lineup.